Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals reason behind decision to leave Liverpool

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after winning the Premier League at Anfield in Liverpool on April 27, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will part ways with the club when his contract expires on June 30, 2025, bringing an end to a two-decade-long association with his boyhood side.

A product of the Liverpool Academy, Alexander-Arnold joined the club at the age of six and made his senior debut in 2016. Now 26, the England international says the decision to leave was difficult but necessary for his personal and professional growth.

"I think, first and foremost, I want to say it's not an easy decision. There's been a lot of thought and emotion behind it," said Alexander-Arnold. "I've been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I've ever wanted to here.

"Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I feel like I've reached a point where I need a new change, a new challenge—for me as a player and as a person. I believe now is the right time."

The full-back expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Liverpool supporters, acknowledging their unwavering backing throughout his career.

"There's a lot I'd like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You’ve been there from the start, supported me through everything," he said.

"I’ve always felt the love and support—it has never gone unnoticed. I hope it’s been clear that I’ve given everything I could to the club in return," he added.

Alexander-Arnold also addressed concerns about the timing of the announcement, urging fans to focus on celebrating the team’s success this season.

"I'm just hoping that we're able to carry on winning games and that the noise around my decision doesn't overshadow what we've achieved this season," he said.

"It's been an incredible season, and I hope fans continue to celebrate what the team has accomplished," he concluded.

Over the course of his Liverpool career, Alexander-Arnold has made 352 appearances, scored 23 goals, and won eight major titles, including a trophy in the current campaign.