ICC unveils nominees for Men’s Player of the Month for April

Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2025 in Rawalpindi. — AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the nominees for the Men’s Player of the Month award for April 2025, featuring standout performers from Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

Leading the nominations is Zimbabwe’s towering pacer Blessing Muzarabani, whose whip-like action and relentless pace proved vital in the Test series against Bangladesh.

The 28-year-old was at his devastating best in the first Test in Sylhet, dismantling the hosts' batting lineup with figures of 3/50 in the first innings, including the crucial wicket of Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Muzarabani went a step further in the second innings, claiming 6/72 as he spearheaded Zimbabwe's bowling attack to seal a thrilling three-wicket victory.

His match-winning performance earned him the Player of the Match award. Over the two-match series, he emerged as Zimbabwe’s leading wicket-taker, claiming 10 wickets at an impressive average of 20.50.

Joining him on the list of nominees is Bangladesh’s versatile all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who delivered an outstanding all-round performance throughout the series.

The 27-year-old was instrumental with the ball in the first Test in Sylhet, taking consecutive five-wicket hauls — 5/52 in the first innings and 5/50 in the second — keeping Bangladesh in contention despite their eventual loss.

Miraz truly stole the spotlight in the second Test in Chattogram. With Zimbabwe dismissed for a modest total in their first innings, he showcased his batting prowess with a brilliant 104 off 162 deliveries, anchoring Bangladesh’s innings.

He followed up with another five-wicket haul, recording figures of 5/32 in Zimbabwe's second innings, leading Bangladesh to an emphatic innings-and-106-run win, leveling the series.

Mehidy finished the month with 116 runs at an average of 38.66 and a remarkable 15 wickets at an average of 11.86, capping off a stellar month with both bat and ball.