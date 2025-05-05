Brentford beat Manchester United in goal-filled showdown

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo reacts against Manchester United in Premier League at GTech Community Stadium on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

BRENTFORD: Brentford edged past Manchester United with a thrilling 4-3 win in a Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Mason Mount gave United an early lead, but the hosts responded quickly. A Luke Shaw own goal brought Brentford level, before Kevin Schade's header put the Bees ahead before the break.

The German winger struck again after the interval, becoming the third Brentford player this season to reach double figures in league goals.

United were left frustrated when play was not stopped after defender Matthijs de Ligt went down injured during the build-up to Brentford’s third goal.

Schade doubled his tally 20 minutes from time, heading home from close range after a precise cross by Bryan Mbeumo, seemingly putting the game beyond United's reach.

But Brentford weren’t done yet. A flowing attacking move saw Michael Kayode thread a clever pass through United's defence to Yoane Wissa, who calmly slotted in Brentford’s fourth goal.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, United manager Rúben Amorim expressed concern over De Ligt's injury.

"I'm really concerned — not about Thursday. We took off Luke Shaw at halftime to protect him and have players fit for Thursday, but I'm more worried whether De Ligt's injury is minor or serious, especially looking ahead to next season," said the Portuguese coach.

With just a month remaining in the campaign, the battle for European qualification remains wide open. Up to 10 English clubs could secure European spots, depending on the outcomes of the FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League, and the Premier League itself.