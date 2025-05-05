Peter Moores hails Mohammad Abbas as ‘perfect fit’ for Nottinghamshire

Mohammad Abbas celebrates after dismissing Kemar Roach (not in picture) of Surrey during the LV= Insurance County Championship Division 1 match between Hampshire and Surrey at Ageas Bowl on September 29, 2023 in Southampton. — AFP

Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club (CCC) head coach Peter Moores has expressed his excitement over the signing of experienced Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Abbas for the 2025 County Championship, describing him as a player who "brings consistency, control, and a deep love for the game."

Speaking to Geo News at Trent Bridge, Moores praised Abbas’s ability to deliver economical spells and swing the ball both ways on a variety of pitches.

“Mohammad Abbas is a top-class new-ball bowler who creates pressure and gives you control in the game,” Moores said. “That’s a role he knows really well, and I’m looking forward to getting him into action.”

The 34-year-old pacer will feature in six Division One County Championship matches for Nottinghamshire this season. He is set to join the squad in May for three matches and will return in September for the final three fixtures of the campaign.

Moores revealed that the club had been monitoring Abbas for several years and came close to signing him in the past.

“Mo has got lots of qualities, and I think we’ve watched him in county cricket over several years now. He’s always bowled well against us,” Moores said. “It’s actually funny – we identified him a few years ago and nearly signed him, but it didn’t come off. So for Abbas to finally get to Trent Bridge and play for us is exciting.”

Abbas, renowned for his ability to swing the ball and maintain tight lines, is expected to fill the void left by Australian seamer Fergus O’Neill, who will depart after Nottinghamshire’s fourth match of the season.

The Pakistani quick has represented his country in 27 Test matches, claiming exactly 100 wickets.

In December 2024, he made a return to the national side for the tour of South Africa after a three-year absence. He impressed with 10 wickets in the two-match Test series, including standout figures of 6 for 54 in the first Test.

Moores also highlighted Abbas’s experience and character as major assets for the team.

“Anybody with that sort of international experience offers a lot. Every time I’ve spoken to him, he’s shown he’s a real student of the game and he loves it. Players like him not only have great experience, but they’re often happy to share that knowledge with others — and that’s something we’re definitely looking forward to.”

Abbas, who last featured in a Test match for Pakistan in March, is currently training for his stint with Nottinghamshire and is expected to join the squad in the first week of May.

“He’s already training, doing his stuff, and getting ready,” said Moores. “He’ll have about a week or so with us before he gets going. Interestingly, his first game will be against his old county, Hampshire — so that’ll be a tasty one.”

When asked about the long-term potential of Abbas's involvement with the club, Moores remained open to future opportunities.

“There’s always potential. You try to build relationships with good players who can return and become part of the club. It’s not just about individual talent, but about creating strong team spirit — and Mo ticks all those boxes.”

Abbas had originally signed with Nottinghamshire CCC for the 2020 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from joining.

With travel restrictions easing in 2021, he signed with Hampshire CCC, where he spent the next four seasons.