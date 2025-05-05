IPL 2025: SRH announce replacement for injured R Smaran

An undated picture of Harsh Dubey, who has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for the injured Smaran Ravichandran. — Instagram/Harsh Dubey

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad has announced the inclusion of young left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey as a replacement for the injured R Smaran for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season.

The 22-year-old batter from Karnataka, had earlier joined the squad in place of Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

However, his campaign has been cut short due to a season-ending injury, the details of which have not been disclosed.

Dubey, also 22, is an emerging all-rounder from Vidarbha who recently made headlines by setting a new record for the most wickets in a single Ranji Trophy season.

He bagged 69 wickets in the 2024–25 edition, surpassing Ashutosh Aman's record of 68 wickets from 2018–19, playing a key role in Vidarbha's title win.

In first-class cricket, Dubey has taken 97 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 19.98.

However, his performances in white-ball formats have been more modest—21 wickets from 20 List A matches at an average of 34.66, and 9 wickets from 16 T20s with an economy rate of 6.78.

Signed for his base price of INR 30 lakh, it is still uncertain whether Dubey will feature in SRH’s playing XI immediately.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently struggling in IPL 2025, sitting ninth on the points table with just three wins from ten matches.

With slim chances of making the playoffs, SRH will aim to end the season on a high. Their next match is against Delhi Capitals on May 5, 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2025 Updated Squad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga.