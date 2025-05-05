NBA Playoffs: Haliburton leads Pacers to Game 1 upset over Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots over the defense of Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena in Cleveland on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

CLEVELAND: Tyrese Haliburton delivered a stellar performance to lead the Indiana Pacers to a stunning 121-112 victory over the higher-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal series at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday.

The Pacers' point guard finished with 22 points, 13 assists, and three rebounds, while also making key contributions on the defensive end. Andrew Nembhard added a team-high 23 points and six assists in the impressive road win.

Indiana took control early, ending the first quarter with a commanding 36-25 lead. However, the Cavaliers responded in the second quarter, trimming the deficit to six points by halftime.

The Pacers came out strong again in the third, stretching the lead back to 12. But Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell answered with a brilliant 17-4 run, helping the Cavaliers close the gap to just two points heading into the final quarter.

In a game marked by momentum shifts, it was the Pacers who had the final say. Nembhard nailed back-to-back three-pointers to spark a decisive 13-2 run, giving Indiana the edge in the closing minutes.

The Pacers closed out the game with a 20-10 surge to seal the nine-point victory and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Haliburton, named the game's standout performer, said the win provided a much-needed boost for the team.

“We’re definitely the heavy underdog, but we’re trying to control what we can,” Haliburton said. “It gives us a lot of momentum for sure, but this is the best team in our conference. They don’t lose much.”

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday night, once again in Cleveland.