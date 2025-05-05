Fresh injury blow hits England ahead of Zimbabwe Test

An undated picture of England's Jordan Cox. — Essex County

TAUNTON: England's preparations for a packed summer of Test cricket have suffered an early blow, with newly selected wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox sustaining an injury just days after receiving his maiden Test call-up.

The 24-year-old was named in England’s 13-man squad for the upcoming one-off Test against Zimbabwe, scheduled for May 22 at Trent Bridge. However, Cox retired hurt while batting for Essex in their County Championship Division One fixture on Monday.

Cox had been in sublime form, nearing a well-composed century when he appeared to injure his left side while taking a quick single on 99. He had shown signs of discomfort earlier in the innings and had received on-field treatment before collapsing to the ground.

Although he briefly returned to complete his century with a boundary, Cox did not resume his innings and remained off the field for the duration of the opposition’s innings, with a substitute fielder taking his place.

Following the match, Essex captain Tom Westley confirmed the injury but stated that the full extent was still unknown.

“Jordan has an issue with his side, and our medical staff are currently assessing it,” said Westley. “Unfortunately, being a Sunday, we couldn’t get a scan done immediately, but we hope to have more clarity on Tuesday. He played a fantastic innings, and it was disappointing to see him go off like that.”

Cox's selection for the Test squad was viewed as a potential solution to England’s top-order concerns, particularly with opener Zak Crawley under scrutiny after managing just one half-century in his last 14 Test innings.

England’s summer calendar is demanding, beginning with the Zimbabwe Test at Trent Bridge, followed by a white-ball series against the West Indies, and culminating in a high-stakes five-Test home series against India.