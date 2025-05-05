Former cricketers slam Gavaskar’s remarks on Pakistan's Asia Cup participation

Former legend Sunil Gavaskar during day two of the First Test match in the series between Australia and India at Perth Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Perth, Australia. — AFP

Several former Pakistani cricketers, including legendary batter Javed Miandad, have voiced strong disappointment over recent comments made by Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar regarding Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup.

In an interview with an Indian news channel, Gavaskar stirred controversy with remarks about Pakistan’s involvement in the 2025 Asia Cup and the future of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

He noted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) typically follows the directives of the Indian government, suggesting that political tensions could impact Pakistan’s participation.

“BCCI’s stance has always followed the Indian government's direction. If the situation hasn’t changed, I don’t see Pakistan taking part in the Asia Cup,” said Gavaskar during a recent interview on a local sports platform.'

He further speculated on the potential dissolution of the ACC, saying, “It’s possible that the Asian Cricket Council could be dissolved. Instead, we might see a tri-series or a four-nation event. What happens next will depend on how things unfold in the coming months.”

Reacting to these statements, former legend Javed Miandad expressed disbelief.

“I can’t believe Sunny bhai said that,” Miandad said.

“He's a respectful, down-to-earth person who always stayed away from politics,” he added.

Former spinner Iqbal Qasim echoed Miandad’s views, initially suspecting that Gavaskar’s comments had been misquoted.

“Gavaskar is a responsible figure loved on both sides of the border. Politics should not mix with sports,” he stated.

Former cricketer Basit Ali responded more critically, labeling Gavaskar’s comments as “stupid” and urging for substantiated claims.

“Let the investigation conclude. Cricket should remain above political hostilities,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2025 Asia Cup — the 17th edition of the tournament — is set to take place in September.

The competition will feature eight teams: the five full members of the ACC — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — have automatically qualified, while Hong Kong, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates earned their spots by finishing in the top three of the 2024 ACC Men’s Premier Cup.