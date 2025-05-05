Swimming icon Ledecky breaks her own record in stunning comeback

An undated picture of American swimmer Katie Ledecky. — reuters

FORT LAUDERDALE: American swimming icon Katie Ledecky delivered a historic performance at the Tyr Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, breaking her own world record in the 800-meter freestyle.

This remarkable feat highlights her peak form ahead of the upcoming World Championships in Singapore this July.

Ledecky clocked an astonishing 8 minutes and 4.12 seconds, surpassing her previous best of 8:04.79 set during the 2016 Rio Olympics — a record many believed would stand for the rest of her illustrious career.

The 28-year-old, visibly emotional, pounded the water in celebration, overwhelmed by the achievement.

"This swim means a lot. I have been working hard to find this form again," Ledecky said after the race, reflecting on her long journey back to top form.

"To be swimming this fast again before the world championships is a huge confidence boost," she added.

Jillian Cox took second place with a time of 8:23.58, while Claire Weinstein finished third in 8:26.06.

This marks the sixth time Ledecky has broken the 800m world record, having first claimed it from Great Britain's Rebecca Adlington in 2013.

Her latest record caps off a stellar week in which she also posted her second-fastest 400m freestyle time in nine years and recorded the second-fastest 1500m freestyle in history just days earlier.

Elsewhere, Gretchen Walsh stunned the swimming world by breaking the 100m butterfly world record twice in a single day.

She first clocked 55.09 seconds in the preliminaries — already an improvement on her personal best — and then followed it up with a sensational 54.60 seconds in the final, becoming the first woman to break the 55-second barrier in the event.

Torri Huske secured second place in 56.59 seconds.

Meanwhile, France’s Olympic champion Léon Marchand, who dazzled at the Paris Games with four gold medals, left Fort Lauderdale without a win. He concluded his campaign with a second-place finish in the 200m individual medley behind Shaine Casas.