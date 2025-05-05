Chelsea boosts Champions League hopes with victory over Liverpool

Cole Palmer (First from left) celebrates scoring their third goal with Noni Madueke Second from left) and Jadon Sancho at Stamford Bridge in London on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea moved a step closer to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a commanding 3-1 victory over newly crowned champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues are now fifth in the Premier League table with 63 points and three crucial matches remaining in the campaign. With the top five teams qualifying for the UEFA Champions League group stage, Chelsea’s chances are very much alive.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot opted to rotate his squad, resting six key players from the side that clinched the title against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield last week.

Chelsea wasted no time asserting their dominance, opening the scoring in just the third minute. Enzo Fernandez slotted home a low strike after being set up by Pedro Neto’s clever play down the flank.

The lead was doubled in the 56th minute when Cole Palmer delivered a dangerous low cross into the Liverpool box.

Virgil van Dijk’s attempted clearance deflected off teammate Jarell Quansah and into the net, giving the hosts a 2-0 advantage.

Liverpool had their chances, but substitute Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez were unable to convert in front of their traveling supporters.

Captain Virgil van Dijk pulled one back with a towering header from a corner, offering a glimmer of hope for the Reds.

However, Chelsea sealed the win in stoppage time when Cole Palmer converted a late penalty, ending his 18-game goal drought in style.

Speaking after the match, Palmer shared his delight at both the result and his contribution.

“It felt like a big win. It was a good game, I enjoyed it,” Palmer said.

“The manager had a great game plan and I think we all executed it well. We know they are an amazing team, so to win feels good. We needed this win for the Champions League.”

For the unversed, the top five Premier League teams will qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage.