NBA Playoffs: Buddy Hield drops 33 as Warriors eliminate Rockets

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) controls the ball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center on Apr 28, 2025. — Reuters

HOUSTON: The Golden State Warriors clinched a spot in the next round of the NBA Playoffs with a 103-89 victory over the Houston Rockets in a decisive Game 7 at the Toyota Center on Sunday.

With the win, the Warriors sealed the series 4-3, thanks to a balanced performance from both seasoned veterans and emerging stars.

Superstar Stephen Curry once again led from the front, contributing 22 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in 46 minutes of play. Draymond Green was impactful on both ends of the court, adding 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

However, the standout of the night was Buddy Hield, who delivered an offensive masterclass with a game-high 33 points in just 37 minutes. His sharpshooting and hustle played a pivotal role in the Warriors’ dominant display.

Golden State started strong and maintained control for most of the game. The Rockets found some rhythm in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide or significantly pressure the Warriors.

For Houston, newly acquired star Jimmy Butler fought hard, scoring 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds in 45 minutes. However, the team struggled to generate consistent offense against Golden State’s disciplined defense.

Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski added nine points, while bench players like Kevon Looney and Moses Moody contributed with key rebounds and hustle plays that helped sustain the Warriors' momentum.

Golden State now heads into the next round with growing confidence, fueled by a mix of experience and youthful energy. Meanwhile, the Rockets’ season ends in disappointment, with questions looming about the future composition of their roster.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised the team’s performance and singled out Hield for his two-way impact.

“We were lucky to get out of this series,” Kerr admitted. “That was an incredibly impressive display of resolve.”

“This wasn’t just a lights-out shooting performance from Buddy,” he added. “It was a two-way performance. I thought his defense was fantastic.”

The Warriors now await the winner of the remaining Western Conference series as the NBA Playoffs continue to heat up.