David Warner takes Cheeky dig at Shaheen Afridi after Karachi Kings' thrilling win

Karachi Kings captain David Wanrer during the post-match presentation after their win over Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 04, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Karachi Kings skipper David Warner took a playful jab at Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi following a nail-biting, rain-hit clash in PSL 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night.

While Warner was full of praise for his team's four-wicket victory, he couldn’t resist mocking Afridi’s pre-match pitch assessment.

The Australian opener responded with a grin, “Shaheen said it was going to turn, but not one ball has turned here in three games. I was baffled by those comments.”

In a shortened 15-over contest, the Qalandars posted a competitive 160/8, thanks to explosive half-centuries from openers Mohammad Naeem and Fakhar Zaman.

Naeem hammered 65 off just 29 balls, striking six fours and five sixes, while Fakhar contributed 51 from 33 deliveries, including four boundaries and three maximums.

However, the Kings responded in style, successfully chasing a revised target of 168 with three balls to spare. The hero of the night was Irfan Khan Niazi, who remained unbeaten on 48 off 21 balls, steering his side to a dramatic win.

Lahore, banking on spin-friendly conditions, opted for a spin-heavy attack, but Warner stuck to his pace-dominant strategy—and it paid off.

“I stuck with it [pace attack]. You’ve just got to back yourself. Our bowlers have been fantastic—they’re taking wickets—and right now there’s probably no room for an extra spinner,” Warner explained.

Warner’s subtle dig came after Afridi had predicted the pitch would favor spin—a forecast that didn’t pan out, especially after rain affected the surface.

Despite the light-hearted banter, Warner lauded his team’s all-round effort, especially the match-winning knock from Irfan Khan.

“It was an amazing victory. First, I want to credit the bowlers for restricting them to 160,” Warner said. “And then obviously, it was a brilliant effort by Irfan Khan Niazi. We’ve backed him, spoken to him about having that hunger and desire, and today, the way he played was the cream on top.”

With consecutive wins boosting their campaign, Karachi Kings now have their eyes set on a top-two finish.

“We’ve pulled off a miracle today,” Warner said. “Momentum is with us. Now the goal is to carry it into Rawalpindi and finish strong.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Warner-led Kings now sit third on the PSL 10 points table, with five wins and three defeats from eight games, giving them 10 points.

They will face Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in their final group-stage matches on May 8 and 10 in Rawalpindi.