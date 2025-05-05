Mushtaq Ahmed admits error in rushing Saim Ayub back from injury

Saim Ayub has accumlated 1,377 runs across eight Tests, nine ODIs, and 27 T20I for Pakistan - Cricinfo

MULTAN: Peshawar Zalmi’s bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed has acknowledged that it was a mistake to rush young opener Saim Ayub back into action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 without adequate match preparation following his recovery from injury.

In an interview with a local TV channel on Sunday, Mushtaq emphasised that players returning from injury need more than just net sessions to regain form and match fitness.

“When a player returns from injury, simply having net sessions is not enough. They need proper match practice to get back into rhythm,” said Mushtaq.

He stressed the importance of simulating real match scenarios to help players rebuild confidence and regain their competitive edge.

Reflecting on Ayub’s situation, the 54-year-old admitted that the coaching staff should have taken extra measures to ease the left-handed batter back into high-level cricket.

“We should have arranged for Saim to play some club-level matches or internal practice games before putting him straight into the PSL,” he noted.

Mushtaq also expressed regret over the decision, admitting it was a miscalculation to send Saim into competitive action without sufficient preparation.

“Unfortunately, that did not happen, and now we are seeing the consequences of not giving him enough match time before the tournament,” he added.

Saim Ayub, who made a strong start with a half-century in his first match of PSL 10, has since struggled with consistency. His form dip has coincided with Peshawar Zalmi’s inconsistent performances, particularly issues at the top of the batting order.

Before joining Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing PSL 10, the left-handed batter missed key series and tournaments due to an injury he suffered during the South Africa Test series in 2024.

He was not part of the home tri-nation ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand, the Champions Trophy 2025, and the white-ball series against New Zealand.