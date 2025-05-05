PCB to fully revive academies amid major Domestic restructuring

Lahore Region Blues' players celebrate winning the National T20 Cup after beating Peshawar Region at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 28, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: In a significant step toward revitalising Pakistan’s cricketing future, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to fully activate its high-performance academies in Lahore, Karachi, and Multan.

The move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the country’s talent pipeline through year-round training and a focused youth development program.

According to sources, these academies will operate continuous development programs, with particular emphasis on the age-group Pathways Program—an initiative aimed at identifying and grooming future stars from an early stage.

At the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, efforts will focus on enhancing the national bench strength by honing the skills of top-performing players. Coaches will work closely with them to improve fitness, refine technique, and bolster mental resilience.

The Multan academy will concentrate on preparing the Under-19 squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup, while the Karachi academy will serve as a training hub for the Pakistan women’s national team and emerging female talent.

A structured roadmap is in place to prepare these players for the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Sources further confirmed that former fast bowler Aaqib Javed is a leading contender to become the PCB’s Director of High Performance. Known for his previous success in revamping cricket academies, Javed is expected to play a crucial role in rebuilding the developmental system.

In a parallel development, the PCB is also considering sweeping reforms in the domestic cricket structure.

Discontent with the current 18-team format, the board is reportedly weighing a proposal to reduce the number of domestic teams to just nine in an effort to enhance competitiveness and improve player development.

To this end, a special reform committee has been constituted, headed by Aaqib Javed and former cricketer Wahab Riaz. The committee has been tasked with submitting comprehensive recommendations to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the coming weeks.