Will BCCI appoint Jasprit Bumrah as captain for England Test series?

Jasprit Bumrah poses with his ICC awards during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — ICC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to offer Jasprit Bumrah a leadership role for the upcoming five-Test series against England, citing concerns over his injury history and workload management.

Bumrah suffered a back injury during the final Test of India’s 2024–25 tour of Australia, which ruled him out for nearly three months and forced him to miss India’s victorious Champions Trophy campaign.

As India prepares to kick off a new ICC World Test Championship cycle in England, the BCCI has begun strategizing and is keen on appointing a vice-captain who will be available for all five Tests.

Although Bumrah made his competitive return in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after missing a few initial matches for Mumbai Indians due to injury recovery, doubts remain over his ability to play every match in the demanding England series.

Bumrah had captained India in two of the three Tests in Australia when regular skipper Rohit Sharma was unavailable, leading the team to its only win on that tour. Despite his leadership credentials, managing his fitness remains the board’s top priority.

“We want a player who can be available for all five Test matches and be entrusted with the vice-captaincy,” a BCCI official said.

“Bumrah won’t be playing every match, so it doesn’t make sense to keep changing the deputy. It’s better to have a consistent leadership group throughout the series,” he added.

The team management is reportedly considering younger candidates for the vice-captain’s role with an eye on long-term leadership grooming. Top-order batter Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are among the frontrunners.

Bumrah is currently one of four Indian players in the top tier of BCCI’s annual central contracts, alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja.

The highly anticipated five-match Test series between India and England begins on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. The remaining matches will be played at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval.