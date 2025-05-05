Four Pakistani climbers set sights on world’s highest peaks

An-undated picture of Pakistan’s mountaineer Naila Kiani. — Alpine Club of Pakistan

GILGIT: Four of Pakistan’s top mountaineers have launched ambitious expeditions in Nepal, aiming to summit some of the world’s tallest peaks, including Everest, Kanchenjunga, and Dhaulagiri.

Renowned climber Sajid Ali Sadpara, son of the legendary late Muhammad Ali Sadpara, is currently attempting to summit Dhaulagiri (8,167m)—the world’s seventh-highest mountain.

Sadpara reached the base camp on April 6 and completed his acclimatisation by ascending to Camp 3 before descending.

According to media reports, he is now awaiting a favorable weather window and is expected to begin his summit push around May 9.

Staying true to Alpine style, Sadpara plans to climb Dhaulagiri without supplementary oxygen or high-altitude porters. If successful, it will mark his ninth 8,000m+ summit under these extreme conditions.

His previous conquests include K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, and both Gasherbrums.

Meanwhile, Naila Kiani, Pakistan’s most accomplished female mountaineer, is en route to climb Kanchenjunga (8,586m)—the world’s third-highest peak. Her journey to base camp is expected to take around seven days.

Having already summited 11 of the 14 highest mountains on Earth, Naila remains the first and only Pakistani woman to achieve this feat.

Also attempting Kanchenjunga is Sirbaz Khan, who successfully summited Annapurna (8,091m) without oxygen on April 7.

Sirbaz has now climbed 13 of the 14 eight-thousanders, most without oxygen. Kanchenjunga is the final peak in his quest to complete the entire list in Alpine style.

Additionally, Wajidullah Nagri has reached Everest Base Camp as he prepares for his summit attempt. He has previously scaled five major Pakistani peaks, including K2 and Nanga Parbat.