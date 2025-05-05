Australian all-rounder makes strong case for WTC final selection

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates with team after dismissing Harshit Rana during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India in Perth on November 22, 2024. — AFP

Australia all-rounder Beau Webster made a strong case for selection in next month’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final with a standout performance on his County debut for Warwickshire in England.

The 31-year-old delivered a dazzling knock of 85 runs off just 86 balls, helping Warwickshire secure a five-wicket victory over Yorkshire in a low-scoring contest at Headingley.

Webster’s innings featured 13 boundaries and a towering six, including a cheeky scoop shot played after England veteran Jonny Bairstow moved up to the stumps.

In a match where only he and No.1 ranked Test batter Joe Root managed to cross the fifty-run mark, Webster’s aggressive batting proved pivotal in securing a vital first-innings lead for Warwickshire.

Teammate Ed Barnard praised the all-rounder’s contribution, stating, “To get that first-innings lead was really important. It was touch and go, but Beau played brilliantly on a track like that.”

Webster’s timely knock enhances his prospects of retaining a spot in Australia’s XI for the one-off WTC Final against South Africa.

Since making his Test debut against India earlier this year, he has impressed with notable contributions — scoring 57 and an unbeaten 39 during Australia’s win in Sydney to claim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He followed up with solid performances during the two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

With Cameron Green recovering from back surgery and currently unavailable to bowl, Webster's dual skill set offers Australia an edge.

His ability to bowl both medium pace and off-spin provides flexibility that could prove valuable in the Final. So far, he has claimed three wickets in his first three Test appearances.

Although Green also made a County debut last month — scoring a century for Gloucestershire against Kent — his recent outings have been underwhelming, registering two single-digit scores against Leicestershire.

Webster, contracted with Warwickshire until the end of July, is widely expected to be included in Australia's squad for both the WTC Final and the subsequent Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

He will have another opportunity to impress when Warwickshire take on Surrey in a four-day County Championship fixture starting May 9 in Birmingham.