PSL 10 points table after Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings' Muhammad Irfan Khan plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 4, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: 2020 champions Karachi Kings registered a hard-fought four-wicket victory over arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts, batting first, registered a formidable total of 160/8 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of brisk half-centuries by their openers Mohammad Naeem and Fakhar Zaman.

Naeem remained the top-scorer for the Qalandars with a 29-ball 65, laced with six fours and five sixes, while Zaman smashed four fours and three sixes on his way to a 33-ball 51.

Abbas Afridi was the standout bowler for the Kings, taking four wickets for just 27 runs in his three overs. He was supported by Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza and Aamir Jamal chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a revised 168-target in 15 overs, the Kings knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and three balls to spare, courtesy of a sensational cameo by Muhammad Irfan Khan.

The right-handed batter smashed two fours and five sixes on his way to an unbeaten 48 off 21 deliveries.

Besides him, opening batters David Warner and Tim Seifert, 24 each, Saad Baig (25) and Mohammad Nabi (15) made notable contributions.

The narrow victory, which marked the Kings’ fifth in the sixth-team tournament, helped them replace Qalandars in third position in the standings as they now have 10 points in eight matches and are only behind second-placed Islamabad United due to an inferior net run rate.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Quetta Gladiators 8 5 2 1 11 0.906 Islamabad United 8 5 3 0 10 0.650 Karachi Kings 8 5 3 0 10 0.433 Lahore Qalandars 9 4 4 1 9 0.958 Peshawar Zalmi 7 4 3 0 6 -0.507 Multan Sultans 8 1 7 0 2 -2.597

Meanwhile, 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators remained at the summit with 11 points in eight matches and a net run rate of 0.906.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, hold the fifth position in the PSL 10 standings as they have six points from seven matches, while Multan Sultans, already out of the playoffs race, remained at the bottom with only two points in eight games.