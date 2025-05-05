‘Part of the game,’ says Shaheen after defeat against Kings

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi (second from right) celebrates dismissing Peshawar Zalmi's Mohammad Haris during their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 24, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Home side Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi remained unfazed by the narrow four-wicket defeat against Karachi Kings in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts, batting first, registered a formidable total of 160/8 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of brisk half-centuries by their openers Mohammad Naeem and Fakhar Zaman.

Naeem remained the top-scorer for the Qalandars with a 29-ball 65, laced with six fours and five sixes, while Zaman smashed four fours and three sixes on his way to a 33-ball 51.

Abbas Afridi was the standout bowler for the Kings, taking four wickets for just 27 runs in his three overs. He was supported by Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza and Aamir Jamal chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a revised 168-target in 15 overs, the Kings knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and three balls to spare, courtesy of a sensational cameo by Muhammad Irfan Khan.

The right-handed batter smashed two fours and five sixes on his way to an unbeaten 48 off 21 deliveries.

Besides him, opening batters David Warner and Tim Seifert, 24 each, Saad Baig (25) and Mohammad Nabi (15) made notable contributions.

Reacting to the defeat, Shaheen Shah Afridi termed it a ‘part’ of the game and vowed to do well when they meet arch-rivals Kings in the knockout stage of the six-team tournament.

"It's all part of the game—whoever plays better cricket on the day deserves the win,” said Afridi.

“It's not the end of the tournament. We'll do better when we meet them again in the knockouts,” he added.

Afridi further claimed that the rain turned the conditions in the batters’ favour before praising Naeem, who scored a swashbuckling half-century before the delay to give the Qalandars a flying start.

“It was a used wicket, and batting wasn’t easy early on. But after the rain, conditions improved and the ball started coming onto the bat nicely.

“Naeem is a special player and he will be crucial in future games. We'll take the positives, work on our shortcomings, and aim to bounce back stronger in the upcoming games."