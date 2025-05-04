Bayern Munich claim Bundesliga title as Leverkusen held at Freiburg

Bayern Munich players react towards their fans after the Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on May 3, 2025. — Reuters

Bayern Munich secured their 33rd Bundesliga title on Sunday without kicking a ball after title rivals Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg, leaving the leaders with an unassailable eight-point lead with two games left to play.

Leverkusen needed to win on Sunday to maintain any mathematical chance of claiming the title after Bayern drew 3-3 at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

But Sunday's result left last season's champions in second place on 68 points, with Bayern on 76 and sealing their record-extending 33rd Bundesliga title since the introduction of the top league in 1963.

The Bavarians, who all gathered in Munich to watch Leverkusen's game together, will be presented with the league trophy on Saturday in their last home game of the season against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane, who won his first major title at the age of 31, posted a video of himself and teammates singing "We are the Champions" after the end of the Leverkusen game.

The England captain, who two weeks ago broke a league record with his 60th goal in his first 60 league games for Bayern Munich, also looks set to become the first player in Bundesliga history to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons.

Freiburg, battling to secure a spot in next season's Champions League, came out fighting with Leverkusen nowhere to be seen.

The hosts scored with Maximilian Eggestein's slightly deflected shot in the 44th minute and were in complete control.

Freiburg struck again four minutes after the restart with Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie turning the ball into his own net for an own goal after a goal mouth scramble.

Leverkusen, whose coach Xabi Alonsolooks set to leave at the end of the season with several top clubs, including Real Madrid, eager to sign him, left their comeback until very late.

They cut the deficit with a Florian Wirtz solo effort and superb finish in the 82nd and Jonathan Tah then levelled in stoppage time to set up a dramatic finale.

But despite equalling a league record with their 33rd Bundesliga away game without defeat, Leverkusen could not find a third goal in the dying minutes.