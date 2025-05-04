PSL 10: Irfan-led Karachi Kings stun Lahore Qalandars in rain-hit thriller

Karachi Kings' Muhammad Irfan Khan plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 4, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Muhammad Irfan Khan’s blistering 48-run knock powered Karachi Kings to a sensational four-wicket victory over arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a revised 168-run target in 15 overs as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, the Kings knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and three balls to spare.

The visitors got off to a flamboyant start to their innings as their opening pair of skipper David Warner and Tim Seifert put together a brisk 40-run partnership in just three overs.

Haris Rauf, however, broke the threatening stand on the first delivery of his spell by castling David Warner, who scored 24 off 13 deliveries with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

Seifert was then involved in a brief 17-run partnership with James Vince until Asif Afridi dismissed him in the fifth over.

The New Zealand international made a 10-ball 24, featuring four fours and a six.

Coming out to bat at number four, Saad Baig kept the Kings in the hunt with a brisk 25-run cameo from 15 deliveries, laced with three fours and a six.

He also shared two important partnerships with James Vince (13) and Muhammad Irfan Khan before falling victim to Daryl Mitchell.

The Kings then suffered another blow to their pursuit as Rauf struck again to dismiss Khushidl Shah (nine), bringing the total down to 116/5 in 11.2 overs.

With Kings needing 52 runs off 22 deliveries, Irfan turned the game on its head with belligerent hitting and steered the 2020 champions to a sensational victory with an unbeaten 48 off 21 deliveries, studded with two fours and five sixes.

He also shared a match-defining 45-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Nabi, who contributed with an eight-ball 15 before falling victim to Mitchell on the first delivery of the final over.

For Qalandars, Mitchell and Rauf bagged two wickets each, while Asif Afridi and Rishad Hossain made one strike apiece.

Put into bat first, the Qalandars accumulated 160/8 in their allotted 15 overs, reduced due to an hour-long rain interruption.

The hosts got off to a flying start to their innings as their opening pair of Mohammad Naeem and Fakhar Zaman put together a quickfire 90-run partnership inside eight overs.

Naeem, who was the core aggressor of the opening stand, eventually fell victim to Aamir Jamal, who had earlier dropped him when he was on 11.

He remained the top-scorer for the Qalandars with a 29-ball 65, studded with six fours and five sixes.

Soon after Naeem’s dismissal, the rain halted the action and it eventually resumed after more than an hour, resulting in the game being reduced to 15 overs per side.

After the resumption, the Qalandars’ batters showcased glimpses of their pre-interruption momentum as in-form Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman shared a crucial 31-run partnership until Abbas Afridi deceived the former with a slower delivery.

Shafique scored 18 off 11 deliveries, hitting two fours and a six.

Abbas struck again on the next delivery as he cleaned up Daryl Mitchell, who attempted to play a lap shot.

The Qalandars sustained another blow to their batting expedition in the next over as Sam Billings fell victim to Mir Hamza after managing just two from three.

Fakhar was then involved in a brief 18-run partnership for the fifth wicket with in-form Sikandar Raza before Abbas Afridi dismissed both batters in the penultimate over.

The opening batter struck four fours and three sixes on his way to a 33-ball 51.

Abbas was the standout bowler for the Kings, taking four wickets for 27 runs in his three overs. He was supported by Hasan Ali, Aamir Jamal and Mir Hamza, who bagged one apiece.