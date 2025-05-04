Real Madrid keep LaLiga title hopes alive with victory over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (left) celebrates scoring their second goald with Jude Bellingham at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Kylian Mbappe's brace powered Real Madrid to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo to move four points behind leaders Barcelona on the table here at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday.

Madrid started aggressively, with Arda Guler attempting a goal in the fourth minute from the centre of the box on a Vinicius Junior assist.

Celta Vigo's Marco Alonso immediately tried to net the equaliser but his effort was denied by Thibaut Courtois.

Eventually, in the 33rd minute of the first half, Turkish left-footed Guler’s shot assisted by Lucas Vazquez from the right side of the box found the top left corner to take his team 1-0 up.

Mbappe doubled their lead just after six minutes, capitalising on an opportunity created by Jude Bellingham, ending the first half with a 2-0 lead.

Madrid started the second half on a high, scoring in the 48th minute through Mbappe, while Guler was again impressive with an assist extending their lead to three.

Celta Vigo reacted late as they came from behind to score in the 69th minute, with Javi Rodriguez putting the ball to the top right corner from a very close range, following a corner.

Williot Swedberg scored the second in the 76th minute to boost the hopes of the visitors after an assist from Iago Aspas, who just came from the bench.

Celta struggled to equalise in the dying minutes as Courtois prevented Hugo Alvarez from scoring in the 78th minute and 86th minute respectively.

Mbappe, on the other hand, could have scored the hat-trick in added time, but his shot went over the crossbar.

Notably, if Real Madrid had dropped points Barcelona could have lifted the La Liga title by winning the El Clasico, scheduled next Sunday.