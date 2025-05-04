Rafael Nadal picks greatest rival between Federer and Djokovic

Spain former tennis player Rafael Nadal poses with the sporting icon award after the ceremony at Laureus World Sports Awards on April 21, 2025. — Reuters

22-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal on Sunday, put an end to the debate in the world of tennis by naming Roger Federer as his greatest rival.

The former tennis player has edged out Novak Djokovic despite their longer and more frequent battles.

In an open interview with Spanish media Mundo Deportivo and AS, the Spaniard winner reminisced about the legendary rivalries that made up his illustrious career.

While acknowledging both Federer and Djokovic as his greatest rivals, Nadal reserved particular admiration for Federer, citing the initial influence and stylistic difference the Swiss master introduced to their battles.

“I would say Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer,” Nadal said when asked to name his toughest opponents.

“It's difficult to choose. Djokovic is the player I've faced the most, but for me, my greatest rival has been Federer.”

Nadal and Djokovic have faced off a record 59 times, with the Serbian enjoying a slim advantage in their match-up.

However, Nadal stressed that Federer, who claimed 20 Grand Slam titles before his retirement in 2022, influenced his formative career in a special and enduring manner.

“When I arrived on the circuit, it was Federer who was there first,” Nadal explained.

“During the years when I was at my best in every sense, it was Roger and Novak. But in the early years, which shape you in a special way, Roger was always there.”

Rafael Nadal pointed to the "sharp contrast in styles" between himself and Federer as a defining aspect of their rivalry, describing it as an intriguing struggle of tennis philosophies and methodologies.

While he complimented Djokovic on his longevity and ongoing development, it was Federer who was the most influential opponent throughout Nadal's career.

Now retired as of November 2024, Nadal's words provide a wistful commentary on an era of tennis that will never be seen again.

With Federer already retired and Djokovic, at 37 now, fighting injuries that suggest an ending is near, the curtain is gently descending on the Big Three, an era that captivated audiences, reset standards for greatness, and provided a legacy of excellence unparalleled in the history of the sport.