PSL 10: Karachi Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Karachi Kings' David Warner (right) at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 4, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have won the toss and chose to field first against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

PLAYING XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Asif Afridi.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (c), Tim Seifert, James Vince, Saad Baig, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Kings and Qalandars have come face to face 20 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016 with the former dominating the most followed rivalry of the league with 13 victories, compared to Qalandars’ seven triumphs.

Matches: 20

Karachi Kings: 13

Lahore Qalandars: 7

FORM GUIDE

Both teams enter the blockbuster clash boasting mixed momentum as the Kings have three victories in their last five outings. The Qalandars, on the other hand, could won two, while one of their fixtures was abandoned due to inclement weather.

In their most recent meeting however, the Qalandars handed a crushing 65-run defeat to the Kings at their home ground, courtesy of a marathon 125-run partnership for the third wicket between Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell.

Lahore Qalandars: NR, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Karachi Kings: W, L, W, L, W