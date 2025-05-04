Amir Khan takes final decision on comeback

Khan’s urine sample was collected by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) after his fight against Kell Brook in February last year — AFP

The British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan who hung up the gloves after serving for 17 years in the field of boxing has made a final decision on his comeback to the ring.

Khan (34-6, 21 KOs), light-welterweight world champion and Olympic lightweight silver medallist at the 2004 Athens Games, fought his final bout against Kell Brook and was stopped inside six rounds.

The 38-year-old had been frequently discussing his comeback in the past and was linked with stars like Jake Paul and KSI, but Manny Pacquiao was his preferred option and recently claimed that the Filipino made him an offer to make it happen.

In a recent interview, the Olympic medalist revealed that he has made up his mind, reiterating that he is 'happily retired'.

He further claimed that a fight against Turki Alalshikh may bring him out of retirement.

“Happily retired, enjoying life. I don’t want to come back. Unless there’s a massive, amazing offer out there. Who knows? The only person to bring me back is Turki Alalshikh I think. I’ve seen all these big fights. But, to be honest with you, I think I’ve made my mind up – I’m just enjoying the sport now. Sitting back, not getting hit, chilling. Living life.”

Amir Khan thinks he has achieved a lot in the field of boxing, and is now focusing on his AK promotions outfit.

“What I’ve done in the sport, what I’ve achieved, and also what I’ve gained from the sport is fantastic. How could I top it off more? I don’t think I can. I’ve ticked all the boxes, done everything. Let’s push the promotional side now.”