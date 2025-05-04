Tsarukyan calls out Islam Makhachev after Karate Combat 54 victory

Arman Tsarukyan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena on Apr 13, 2024. — Reuters

DUBAI: UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan may not have entered the Octagon in recent months, but that hasn’t stopped him from making headlines in the combat sports world.

The 28-year-old standout made a successful debut in professional grappling at Karate Combat 54, earning a unanimous decision victory over Makasharip Zaynukov — a protégé of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The high-stakes bout, held in Dubai, marked Tsarukyan’s first appearance since his UFC 300 victory over Charles Oliveira last year.

It also signaled his return to competition after a short-notice withdrawal from UFC 311, where he was originally scheduled to face reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a highly anticipated rematch.

Despite the earlier injury setback, Tsarukyan used his post-fight interview at KC 54 to reignite buzz around a potential clash with Makhachev.

After dispatching Zaynukov with technical grappling and relentless control, Tsarukyan aimed a subtle jab at Makhachev and his Dagestani camp.

“I need one more guy from Khabib’s team,” Tsarukyan said when asked about his next move — making it clear that his sights remain firmly set on Makhachev.

Tsarukyan and Makhachev first met in 2019, with Makhachev winning a hard-fought unanimous decision.

Since that bout, Tsarukyan has risen through the ranks, scoring multiple high-profile victories and establishing himself as one of the top contenders in the UFC’s lightweight division.

While his withdrawal from UFC 311 temporarily derailed his title ambitions, the win over Zaynukov keeps his momentum intact. More importantly, his pointed message to Makhachev suggests their rivalry is far from over.

With UFC matchmakers likely to test Tsarukyan against another elite lightweight before rebooking a title fight, fans can expect to see him back in action later this year.

For now, Tsarukyan has thrown down the gauntlet — and made it clear that his pursuit of Makhachev continues.