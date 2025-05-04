Mark Williams beats Judd Trump to reach World Snooker Championship final

Wales' Mark Williams celebrates winning his semi final match against England's Judd Trump in World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre on May 3, 2025. — Reuters

SHEFFIELD: Mark Williams defeated Judd Trump in the semi-final of the World Snooker Championship 17-14 here at the Crucible Theater on Saturday.

Williams trailed 7-3 early on but narrowed the gap to 10-9, before winning four of the subsequent five frames with breaks of 73, 84 and 62 to move ahead 13-11 at the end of the morning session.

Breaks of 67 and 65 took the Welshman's lead to 15-11, but Trump reacted with his 106th century of the campaign to narrow the gap and secure a mid-session recess.

Mark Williams responded with a century of his own before the interval, though, leaving him just one frame from winning.

Reflecting on the hard-fought victory, Williams revealed that he almost missed the crucial black in the last frame as he was feeling 'a bit of tension'.

"I was starting to twitch towards the end, I'm not going to lie. I nearly missed the black in the last frame – I did feel a bit of tension on the back arm," Williams said.

"I'm never normally nervous at any stage, but I was in that break. I can't believe I'm in another final – I don't know how I'm doing to be honest."

The oldest World Snooker Championship finalist will meet 28-year-old Zhao Xintong in the summit clash at the Crucible Theatre on Sunday.