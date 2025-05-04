Canelo Alvarez defeats William Scull to reclaim Super Middleweight title

'Canelo' Alvarez in action during his super middleweight fight against William Scull at ANB Arena in Riyadh on May 3, 2025. — Reuters

RIYADH: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez reclaimed his status as the undisputed super middleweight champion with a dominant victory over previously unbeaten William Scull on Sunday, regaining the WBA (Super), WBC, and WBO belts.

Despite Scull’s height advantage, Alvarez’s relentless body attacks proved too much for the Cuban, who suffered the first loss of his professional career. The judges scored the bout 115-113, 116-112, and 119-109 in favor of the Mexican.

“For me, it was a boring fight,” Alvarez said in his post-fight interview. “Scull wasn’t trying to win—just trying to survive. I hate those kinds of fights.”

Alvarez had previously been stripped of the IBF title for choosing to face Edgar Berlanga instead of the mandatory challenger, Scull.

However, Sunday’s victory once again cemented his status as the undisputed 168-pound champion.

Scull’s quick footwork did little to trouble Alvarez in the early rounds. The Mexican applied pressure in the second and fourth rounds and continued stalking his opponent in the fifth.

Scull responded with a few moments of brilliance, including a sharp right uppercut that broke through Alvarez’s guard, briefly pushing him back.

But Alvarez regained control in the middle rounds. He continued to pound the body in the seventh and landed a punishing left hook in the eighth.

In total, Alvarez landed 40 body shots compared to Scull’s six, earning the 63rd win of his career.

Following the fight, Alvarez called out undefeated former welterweight champion Terence Crawford for a potential blockbuster clash in September.

“Crawford is one of the best out there,” Alvarez said. “I like to share the ring with that kind of fighter. It’s my pleasure.”

Crawford, who became the undisputed welterweight champion with a knockout win over Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, confirmed he’s ready for the challenge.

“In September, I’ll show the world what greatness looks like,” Crawford declared.