CSA issues statement on Kagiso Rabada's provisional suspension

Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada (right) celebrates dismissing Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh during the IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25, 2025. — IPL

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada tested positive for a recreational drug during the SA20 tournament earlier this year.

The star pacer is currently serving a provisional suspension, which led to his abrupt withdrawal from the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in early April.

In a statement released on Saturday, CSA announced that Rabada returned an adverse analytical finding for a prohibited substance.

His IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans, had initially cited a "significant personal matter" as the reason for his departure on April 3, without disclosing further details or a timeline for his return.

“The incident is regrettable,” CSA stated. “However, Rabada has reassured CSA and his supporters of his commitment to upholding professional standards and his enduring passion for cricket and representing his country. CSA remains fully committed to drug-free sport and reminds all players—professional and amateur—of the importance of adhering to anti-doping regulations.”

Rabada addressed the issue publicly through the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA), expressing deep remorse.

“I am deeply sorry to all those I have let down,” he said. “I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me.”

The 29-year-old represented MI Cape Town in the SA20, where the transgression reportedly occurred.

While the duration of the suspension has not been officially confirmed, multiple reports suggest Rabada’s return to professional cricket is expected soon.

CSA is reportedly not concerned about his availability for the upcoming World Test Championship Final against Australia in June.

Rabada also expressed gratitude to his agent, CSA, SACA, his legal team, and especially his family and friends for their support during what he described as an "embarrassing saga."

“This moment will not define me,” he added. “I will keep doing what I have always done – working hard and playing with passion.”

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), which operates in accordance with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, is expected to release a detailed statement next week.

Rabada remains one of South Africa’s premier bowlers, with 327 wickets in 70 Tests at an average of 22, alongside 168 wickets in 108 ODIs and 71 scalps in 65 T20Is.