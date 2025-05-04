BCB clears the air on reports of India's white-ball tour cancellation

Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during the Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20, 2025. — AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has firmly dismissed growing speculation in the Indian media regarding the potential cancellation of India’s scheduled tour of Bangladesh this August.

Indian media reports had previously suggested that India might reconsider the tour due to escalating political tensions and security concerns in the region.

However, BCB officials remain confident that the series will proceed as planned.

Rumors of India pulling out emerged following recent political developments in Bangladesh and rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

A source quoted by The Times of India stated, “The tour is part of the calendar, but nothing is final yet. There is a strong possibility of India not touring Bangladesh for the ODIs and T20Is because of the current situation.”

Despite these claims, the BCB has dismissed any uncertainty.

In a statement to The Daily Sun, BCB’s Cricket Operations Chairman and Board Director Nazmul Abedeen Fahim emphasized, “The BCCI and BCB share a very friendly relationship, and I am confident the series will go ahead as planned.”

India is scheduled to visit Bangladesh for a six-match white-ball series, consisting of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), in August.

The ODI series will begin with matches on August 17 and 20 at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, with the third ODI set to take place in Chattogram on August 23.

Following the ODI series, the T20Is will commence in Chattogram on August 26, with the final two matches scheduled for Dhaka on August 29 and 31.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh will kick off a packed international season with a two-match T20I series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah on May 17 and 19.

Following the matches in Sharjah, the team will travel to Pakistan for a five-match T20I series before heading to Sri Lanka for two Tests, three ODIs, and two T20Is.

The T20I series against the Men in Green will be held across two venues — Faisalabad and Lahore — from May 25 to June 3.

Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which recently hosted the inaugural Champions One-Day Cup in September and the National T20 Cup in April, will stage the first two matches on May 25 and 27.

The Bangladesh squad is expected to arrive in Pakistan on May 21 and will train at Iqbal Stadium from May 22 to 24.