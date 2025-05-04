Aston Villa claim crucial win over Fulham at Villa park

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans celebrates after the match against Fulham in Premier League at Villa Park on May 3, 2025. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Aston Villa secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham at Villa Park on Saturday, boosting their hopes of a top-five finish and Champions League qualification.

Youri Tielemans was the hero of the evening, scoring in the 12th minute to give Villa a crucial lead. The Belgian midfielder emphasised the importance of the result and the road ahead.

“All our games — we know we have to win them to have a chance to be in the Champions League next season,” Tielemans said after the match.

“This afternoon was a good win. A tough opponent — Fulham are a very good team. We could have finished the game earlier, but credit to the guys,” he added.

The match was tightly contested, with both sides registering three shots on target. However, Villa displayed more energy and efficiency in key moments.

The game featured a scrappy midfield battle. Fulham were the more aggressive side, conceding 17 fouls and collecting five yellow cards. In contrast, Villa remained disciplined, picking up just one booking.

Possession was nearly even, with Villa edging it at 52%. Both teams completed a high number of accurate passes, showcasing the technical quality on the pitch.

The win moves Aston Villa to seventh in the Premier League standings with 60 points — the same as fifth-placed Chelsea and sixth-placed Nottingham Forest, but behind on goal difference.

Fulham, meanwhile, slipped to ninth with 51 points, having now lost three of their last five matches.

With just a few games left in the season, every point is critical. For Unai Emery’s side, this hard-fought win could prove vital in their push for European football.