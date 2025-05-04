PSL 10: Russell Domingo hails Fakhar Zaman’s key role in Qalandars’ success

Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 26, 2025. — PCB

Former South Africa head coach Russell Domingo is relishing his first taste of franchise T20 cricket as head coach of Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Appointed earlier this year, Domingo has guided the defending champions to second place on the points table, with just two round-robin fixtures remaining before the knockout stages commence.

In an exclusive interview with Independent Media, the current Qalandars coach reflected on his experience in the league setup, drawing comparisons with his previous stints in international and domestic cricket.

“It’s my first venture as a head coach in a T20 league, and it’s totally different from coaching a domestic or national team,” he said. “The preparation time, the selection dynamics, and the management structure are all unique in this environment. But it’s been a fantastic learning experience.”

He praised the experience and professionalism of his squad, noting that players play a central role in shaping strategies.

“These are top-level players. They know what needs to be done. The team’s style of play is heavily influenced by the players themselves. You can't come in and completely change how things are done—you have to adapt to how the team already functions.”

Under Domingo's guidance, Lahore Qalandars have won four out of their eight games so far. Their most recent match was abandoned due to rain.

The 50-year-old credited the team’s batting depth, particularly highlighting Fakhar Zaman’s performances, as a key factor in their success.

“I think our batting has been a real strength. We’ve got solid depth—Fakhar at the top, then players like Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, and Abdullah Shafique contributing significantly,” said Domingo.

He also acknowledged that while their bowling attack started the tournament slowly, recent improvements have made a big difference.

“We’ve adjusted our lengths well in recent matches. Initially, we were bowling a bit too full, but now we’ve pulled it back and are executing much better. Shaheen has led well, Haris Rauf is finding form, and our spinners have been consistent too.”

Looking ahead, Qalandars face arch-rivals Karachi Kings today in a highly anticipated derby clash in Lahore. A win could secure them a spot in the top two, offering a potentially easier route through the playoffs.

“We’ve got a big game against David Warner’s Karachi side,” Domingo said. “If we can win one of our last two games, we’ve got a great chance of finishing in the top two. There’s no need to change much—we’ve played really good cricket over the past few matches.”

He added that the mood within the camp is upbeat and focused.

“There’s a lot of confidence in the group. We just need to carry that momentum forward, stay mentally fresh, and bring our best performance in what will be a massive derby. Lahore vs Karachi is the big game in the league, and we’re expecting a full house.”