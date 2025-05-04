Hendricks powers Angels past Tigers to snap losing streak

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Logan O'Hoppe (14) is greeted after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on May 1, 2025. — Reuters

ANAHEIM: Kyle Hendricks delivered a standout performance, pitching 7 ⅔ strong innings as the Los Angeles Angels ended their seven-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Angel Stadium.

Hendricks (1-3), who previously spent 11 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, allowed just one run on four hits while striking out three.

His only blemish came in the eighth inning when Spencer Torkelson launched his 10th home run of the season to break up the shutout.

The Angels broke the game open in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Luis Rengifo and Kyren Paris each delivered two-run singles, pushing Los Angeles to a 5-0 lead.

Brock Burke relieved Hendricks in the eighth and recorded the final out before returning for the ninth, where he faced two batters.

With runners on second and third, Kenley Jansen was brought in to close the game. Despite allowing a run on a groundout, Jansen secured the final two outs to notch his seventh save of the season.

Tigers starter Jack Flaherty (1-4) took the loss, surrendering five runs — four earned — on eight hits over 5 ⅔ innings.

Meanwhile, Angels outfielder Taylor Ward continues to struggle at the plate, now hitless in his last 26 at-bats.

The Angels scored five runs for just the second time in their last 20 games, and the first since April 20 against the San Francisco Giants.