United’s Shahzad reveals valuable insights gained from Jason Holder

Islamabad United pacer Muhammad Shahzad (Left) during a recent interview with the PCB and all-rounder Jason Holder (Right) takes four wickets on debut during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 11, 2025. — PCB

Islamabad United’s pacer Muhammad Shahzad has opened up about his experiences with the franchise and his impressive domestic season.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Shahzad highlighted the impact of being part of Islamabad United and his personal growth as a cricketer.

The young pacer shared his excitement about joining the Islamabad United squad, recalling the moment he was selected during the HBL PSL Player Draft.

“I’m enjoying being a part of the Islamabad United squad and it felt really good back when I was snapped by them in the HBL PSL Player Draft. I had always heard of Islamabad United as one of the best franchises in the league and then to come here and experience the environment was just incredible. I have never been part of such a team before,” Shahzad said.

The right-arm pacer spoke about his preparation for the 2024-25 domestic season, which included playing in the PCB Inter District Senior tournament.

“I prepared for the ongoing 2024-25 domestic season by playing in the PCB Inter District Senior tournament in September and October 2024. The temperatures were quite high during that tournament and I made full use of the tough conditions by acclimatising my fitness accordingly," he said.

“I topped the batting charts across Pakistan and then performed well for Multan Region in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and for PTV in the President’s Trophy Grade-I. In the final of the latter tournament I bagged a five-for and scored a century and was declared player of the tournament,” he added.

He also reflected on his experience in the Champions T20 Cup, a tournament organized by the PCB.

“The Champions T20 Cup was very good initiative by the PCB because we got to play quality cricket with only five teams though I didn’t perform well but we learned a lot," he said.

In addition to his own performances, the 21-year-old has been learning from his Islamabad United teammates, including Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sahibzada Farhan, and Mohammad Nawaz.

“I have been trying my best to learn from Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Nawaz in the United setup even if I’m not playing," he said.

“I have observed that they play according to the situation in T20 cricket and accelerate accordingly and I’m eager to soak in all the learning so that it helps me in the future,” he added.

Shahzad also mentioned his conversations with West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder, particularly about the differences between franchise T20 cricket and international cricket.

“I had chats with Jason Holder since he is a fast bowling all-rounder. He told me about the differences in the franchise T20 cricket and playing for your country especially in terms of pressure handling and carrying the name of your country.

“With a lot of time still left in the HBL PSL X, I’ll try to learn more from him and other overseas players like Colin Munro.”

With the tournament approaching, Shahzad has been preparing with a clear focus on his role within the team.

“Before the beginning of the tournament, we trained with clarity of roles and our aim was to enact our respective role befittingly so that we can emulate that in the matches," he said.

“In batting, I’ve been tasked to bat at No. 6 or 7 but often I pad up after the fall of first and second wicket too because I might be sent in according to the situation. Additionally, I’m mentally ready to walk out and bat and bowl for my team at any point in the game."

“When it comes to bowling, I have kept myself ready for whenever the skipper requires me to bowl an over or two,” he concluded.