PSL 10: Karachi Kings announce changes in squad amid injury setbacks

Mir Hamza celebrates after taking a wicket with teammates during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on April 21,2025. — PSL

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have made significant changes to their squad for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 10), as injuries continue to disrupt their lineup.

Fast bowler Fawad Ali has been ruled out of the next few matches after sustaining a hamstring injury.

To address this, Kings have brought in fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani to replace Adam Milne, who was previously ruled out of PSL 10 due to a knee injury.

Dahani, who previously represented Multan Sultans from 2021 to 2024, has featured in 27 PSL matches, claiming 39 wickets at an average of 20.84 and an economy rate of 9.10.

In another change, the team has added Saad Baig — the promising wicketkeeper-batter and captain of Pakistan’s U19 team — as Fawad’s replacement in the Emerging Category.

Saad has already made an impression in two appearances this season, including a spirited cameo against Islamabad United.

Currently, Karachi Kings sit in fourth place on the PSL 10 points table, with four wins and three losses from eight matches, accumulating eight points.

They are set to face Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Karachi Kings updated squad for PSL 10:

David Warner (C), Abbas Afridi, James Vince, Hasan Ali (VC), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani, Riazullah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi, Mirza Mamoon, Ben McDermott.