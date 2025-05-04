Aaron Gordon shines as Denver Nuggets eliminate LA Clippers

LA Clippers guard James Harden (right) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 3, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: The Denver Nuggets powered past the LA Clippers with a commanding 120-101 victory in a decisive Game 7 at Ball Arena on Saturday, securing their spot in the next round of the NBA playoffs.

The Clippers started strong, putting up 26 points in the first quarter. However, their momentum fizzled in the second and third quarters, allowing the Nuggets to seize control.

Denver took the lead in the second quarter and never relinquished it, maintaining dominance until the final buzzer.

Aaron Gordon delivered a standout performance for Denver, contributing 22 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes of play. Christian Braun also played a key role, adding 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and Russell Westbrook each chipped in with 16 points, helping Denver maintain a commanding position throughout the game. Following the win, Murray praised the home crowd and emphasized the team’s unity.

“Everybody came to play,” said Murray. “Everybody was ready, the home crowd was into it, and we were able to get the job done.”

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard was the lone bright spot, finishing with 22 points, five assists, and two rebounds.

However, his efforts fell short as the rest of the team struggled to keep pace with the surging Nuggets.

With the first-round series behind them, the Nuggets now turn their attention to the Oklahoma City Thunder, whom they will face on May 6 in the second round.