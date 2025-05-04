Bournemouth's brave comeback seals unforgettable win over Arsenal

Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen (Third from left) celebrates scoring their first Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen (Third from left) celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Arsenal in a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium in London on May 3, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Bournemouth pulled off a remarkable comeback, defeating Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

This victory marks Bournemouth's first-ever win at Arsenal, handing the Gunners a significant blow ahead of their crucial Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal took the lead in the 34th minute when Declan Rice capitalised on a low pass from Martin Ødegaard.

Rice skillfully rounded goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to score the opening goal. The Gunners kept their lead into halftime, but it was clear that the visitors were not ready to give up.

Bournemouth came alive in the second half, equalizing in the 67th minute. A long throw from substitute Antoine Semenyo found Dean Huijsen, who rose to head the ball into the net.

Seven minutes later, Bournemouth took the lead through a scrappy goal from Evanilson, who bundled in a corner to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage.

Arsenal had their chances but were unable to capitalize. Bukayo Saka missed a promising opportunity early in the second half, and the Gunners struggled to regain control after Bournemouth’s equalizer.

"We got the goal and felt like we controlled pretty much everything," said Arsenal captain Ødegaard. "But they score, and we lose control of the game... the second half is not acceptable."

Following the win, Bournemouth moved up to eighth in the Premier League table, with 53 points from 35 games, keeping their hopes alive for a spot in European football next season.

This historic victory marks Bournemouth's first-ever win at Arsenal, and forward Evanilson expressed confidence in the team's European aspirations.

"Since I arrived, that was the project presented to me," he said. "I always believed that we have the quality to fight for these positions."

Bournemouth will next host Aston Villa on Saturday, followed by a trip to Manchester City on May 21.