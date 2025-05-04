Hasan Ali eyes long-term spot in Pakistan squad following rehab recovery

Karachi Kings pacer Hasan Ali during an exclusive interview with Geo Super ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against rivals Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 04, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: Karachi Kings fast bowler Hasan Ali has expressed that the intense rivalry between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings is beneficial for both teams.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Hasan shared his thoughts on his return from rehab and his goal of making a successful comeback to the Pakistan team.

"My target was to perform after returning from rehab so that the selectors would notice me. Even before the PSL, I took the most wickets in the National T20 Cup," Hasan said.

His determination to make a consistent return to international cricket is evident.

"I have a goal — I want to make a comeback to the Pakistan team and play for Pakistan consistently, because whenever I made a comeback in the past, it was only for one match or one series," he added.

Reflecting on the hard work he has put into his fitness and skills over the past six to seven months, the right-arm pacer explained how he dedicated himself at the National Cricket Academy to get back into top form.

Looking back at his career, Hasan recalled the challenges he faced following an injury in 2019, when many doubted his future in cricket.

"When I got injured in 2019, everyone said my career was over — that Hasan Ali would no longer be seen anywhere. I was removed from the central contract. I had made up my mind that if I made a comeback, it should feel like my debut again. And that’s exactly what happened this time too," he said.

"I believe in myself. When Allah has given you hands and feet, no power in the world can stop you. I stayed positive, believed in myself, and that’s why I’m performing again after a second injury," he added.

Addressing the competition among fast bowlers in Pakistan, Hasan noted, "I have always heard that there are a lot of fast bowlers here, and it's hard to make a comeback. My question is, when I made my debut, there were already many fast bowlers like Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, and Wahab Riaz playing," he stated.

"Despite their presence, I got the opportunity. And when I played, many other bowlers came as well. I have nothing to do with anyone else; my competition is with myself. Competition is a good thing. There is a fast bowler on every street; if you lift a brick, a fast bowler will pop out. This is the Pakistan team, not a club team. Only those who perform will stay," he added.

The 30-year-old also spoke about his ability to settle in wherever he plays, stating that his personality allows him to create a positive environment at any franchise.

He holds Peshawar Zalmi, the team where he began his career, close to his heart.

"No matter how many franchises I join, Peshawar Zalmi will always hold a special place because I started my career with them," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Karachi Kings for the respect they have shown him, especially the new responsibility of vice-captaincy. He is hopeful that Karachi Kings will lift the trophy this time.

On a lighter note, Hasan explained his joyful nature, saying, "I stay happy all the time and believe that one should always stay happy. We never know when our last breath will come, so I try to spend my time with a smile, ensuring I don't hurt anyone's feelings. That's why I behave this way on the field as well," he concluded.