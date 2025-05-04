Aryna Sabalenka outclasses Coco Gauff to claim third Madrid Open title

Belarusian defeats fourth seed Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

May 04, 2025
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy after winning the Madrid Open women's singles final against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at Park Manzanares on May 3, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: World number one Aryna Sabalenka clinched the Madrid Open title on Saturday, defeating fourth seed Coco Gauff in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), at the Park Manzanares.

The Belarusian dominated early, winning four consecutive games without dropping a point to take a 4-1 lead in the first set.

Although Gauff, a former US Open champion, broke back to narrow the gap to 4-2, Sabalenka responded with another break to seal the set.

In the second set, Gauff surged ahead with a 2-1 lead and later served at 5-3, hoping to force a decider.

However, under pressure and plagued by double faults, she lost her grip, allowing Sabalenka to break back.

The set went to a tiebreak, where Sabalenka’s aggressive play saw her through to victory and her third Madrid Open crown.

After the win, an elated Sabalenka called it a "dream come true."

"Getting to six finals sounds crazy, to be honest," Sabalenka told reporters. "I work hard and I know that if I bring my game and fight for every point, I’m capable of this. But to actually do it for real... I was like, okay, this is cool. This is like a dream."

"I really hope that I can keep doing what I’m doing and continue playing the way I am right now."

The win brings Sabalenka level with Petra Kvitova for the most Madrid Open titles. It also ties her head-to-head record with Gauff at 5-5 after 10 encounters.

The Belarusian will celebrate her 27th birthday on Monday with yet another major title in hand.

