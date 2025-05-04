PSL 10: Salman Ali Agha blames fielding errors for defeat against Gladiators

Islamabad United's Salman Ali Agha bowls a delivery during their PSL 10 match against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Islamabad United’s stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha termed fielding errors as the key factor behind their narrow two-wicket defeat against Quetta Gladiators in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the United registered a commendable total of 157/9 on the board, courtesy of Mohammad Nawaz’s blistering knock.

The all-rounder top-scored for United with a valiant 49 off 34 deliveries with the help of one four and five sixes.

Besides him, openers Sahibzada Farhan (39) and Kyle Maters (22) made notable contributions.

Faheem Ashraf was the standout bowler for the Gladiators, taking four wickets for just 25 runs in his three overs. He was supported by Khurram, Abrar, Saud and Jamieson, who made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a 158-run target, the Gladiators knocked the winning runs on the penultimate delivery of the innings when Hasan Nawaz smashed Muhammad Shahzad for a six over deep backward square.

The right-handed batter smashed two fours and four sixes on his way to an unbeaten 64 off 41 deliveries.

Nawaz, however, was dropped thrice in a dramatic final over, which eventually prevented United from securing the victory.

Meanwhile, Agha, who stood in as United captain in regular skipper Shadab Khan’s absence due to injury, acknowledged that the five dropped catches cost them the match.

"If you field like this, you’ll always suffer. We dropped five catches and that cost us. You can list reasons, but we simply have to do better,” said Agha.

United’s stand-in captain also lavished praise on Mohammad Nawaz for his all-round exploits as he powered the three-time champions to a fighting total before chipping in with the ball with one scalp.

“I’m really happy for Mohammad Nawaz — he helped us get past 150 when it looked like we’d be stuck at 140,” said Agha.

“With players like Haider at 8 and Holder at 9, we have depth — but they aren’t supposed to bat that low,” he added.

Salman Ali Agha also addressed Islamabad United’s strategy of continuous shuffling of players, stating that the changes were made due to niggles and also to test their bench strength.

“There are still a few games left. Some changes were due to niggles and some to test our bench strength,” Agha concluded.