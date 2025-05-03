CAVA men's Nations League moved out of Pakistan

Pakistan players celebrate winning the Central Asian Volleyball Association after beating Turkmenistan at the Liaqat Gymnasium in Islamabad on May 18, 2024. — Asian Volleyball Confederation

KARACHI: The Central Asia Volleyball Association (CAVA) has relocated its Men’s Nations League to Uzbekistan after some countries expressed reluctance to travel to Pakistan amid tensions between Pakistan and India, officials confirmed Thursday.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Islamabad from May 29 to June 4. However, following concerns raised by multiple teams, CAVA shifted the event while keeping the dates unchanged.



The decision was finalised during CAVA’s Annual General Meeting on April 25 in Nepal, where member nations cited the strained environment between Pakistan and India as the primary reason for their hesitation.

“The tournament will be shifted to Uzbekistan, but the dates will remain the same,” a CAVA official said.

Ch Mohammad Yaqub, a senior official of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, confirmed the development.

“Yes, the change was made because countries declined to participate due to the security situation between Pakistan and India,” he said.

The event will now feature teams from Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and India.