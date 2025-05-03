Pakistan's Shahir Afridi knocks out Indian opponent in Thailand

Pakistani middleweight boxer Shahir Afridi celebrates after winning fight in Bangkok. — Facebook/@iamshahirafridi/File

Pakistani middleweight boxer Shahir Afridi delivered a commanding performance in a high-voltage ranking bout against India’s Trijot Singh Bawa in Thailand, securing victory via technical knockout (TKO) in the fourth round.

Afridi unleashed a relentless barrage of punches from the outset, putting his Indian opponent on the back foot. By the third round, Singh was visibly shaken and struggling to stay on his feet under the pressure of Afridi’s aggressive combinations.

As the fourth round began, the referee stepped in shortly after noting Bawa's inability to defend himself effectively, awarding the bout to Afridi by TKO.

The win marked a significant milestone in Afridi’s career, who now boasts an impressive professional record of 16 wins from 18 fights, with only one loss and one draw.

The bout was part of an international ranking event, and Afridi’s victory has further cemented his reputation in the middleweight division.

The 27-year-old, who is known as the Markhor, also serves in the Rapid Response Force of the Sindh Police.

In the women’s segment of the event, Pakistan’s Aalia Soomro also made headlines by knocking out her Thai opponent in the very first round.