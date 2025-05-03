Sikandar Raza plays down hype of Qalandars-Kings PSL 10 clash

Lahore Qalandars' Sikandar Raza plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on April 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars’ star all-rounder Sikandar Raza played down the hype surrounding their blockbuster Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash against arch-rivals Karachi Kings, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Raza, during an exclusive interview with Geo News, emphasised that the upcoming fixture is just another match for the home side as they vie for the top-two finish to get two chances to qualify for the final.

“Every match is very important to us as we want to finish first or second on the points table so that we have two chances to reach the final,” said Raza.

“For fans, this match is between two big rivals but for us, it is just another match.

“Karachi Kings are playing good so we will have to perform well to beat them.”

The Pakistan-born all-rounder, who represents Zimbabwe at the international level, also urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take up the marquee league as an opportunity to groom the youngsters, emphasising that top performers should not be rushed into the national team.

“Identify talent from PSL and then groom it instead of immediately feeding it to the Pakistan team,” Raza advised.

The 39-year-old then went on to reveal the young players, who impressed him the most in different departments of the game, naming teammate Mohammad Naeem, Multan Sultans’ Ubaid Shah, Peshawar Zalmi’s Maaz Sadaqat and Ali Raza.

“Among the bowlers, Ubaid Shah and Ali Raza have impressed me. Mohammad Naeem and Sadaqat are looking good in batting,” shared Raza.

“Watching Maaz Sadaqat’s innings, it seems that he has come a long way from playing cricket and looks very mature.”