PSL 10: Hasan Nawaz stars as Gladiators edge United in last-over thriller to go top

Quetta Gladiators' Hasan Nawaz (right) and Abrar Ahmed celebrate winning their PSL 10 match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Hasan Nawaz’s unbeaten half-century propelled Quetta Gladiators to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Islamabad United in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a 158-run target, the Gladiators knocked the winning runs on the penultimate delivery of the innings when Hasan smashed Muhammad Shahzad for a six.

The Gladiators got off to a briefly flying start to the run chase as their opening pair of skipper Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen put together 28 runs inside three overs until both perished in quick succession.

Allen, who was the core aggressor of the opening stand made 20, while Saud could score seven off eight deliveries.

Following the back-to-back blows, Rilee Rossouw and Hasan Nawaz attempted to anchor the run chase with a 52-run partnership.

The duo appeared to have settled down until a mix-up while running between the wickets drew curtains on Rossouw’s gritty knock, who walked back after scoring 27 off 24 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

His dismissal sparked a collapse which saw the Gladiators losing four more wickets in quick succession and consequently slipped to 117/7 in 16 overs.

Hasan was then joined by Mohammad Wasim (16) Jr for a crucial 26-run partnership, which culminated with the latter’s dismissal on the final delivery of the penultimate over.

The equation had come down to 15 runs required off the final over with Hasan Nawaz on strike.

The set batter after getting back-to-back chances on the first two deliveries, smashed Muhammad Shahzad for a six.

He failed to connect the fourth delivery but stole two runs, courtesy of another dropped catch.

The right-handed batter capitalised on triple opportunities as he smashed Shahzad for a six over deep backward square to seal a sensational victory for the Gladiators.

Hasan Nawaz remained the top-scorer for the Gladiators with an unbeaten 64 off 41 deliveries, studded with two fours and four sixes.

Naseem Shah and Salman Irshad bagged two wickets for the United, while Mohammad Nawaz, Jason Holder and Salman Ali Agha could claim one wicket apiece.

Put into bat first, the defending champions accumulated 157/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

The holders, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as their new opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Kyle Mayers laid a solid foundation by putting together a brisk 58-run partnership.

The opening stand culminated in the sixth over when Abrar Ahmed gave Gladiators a much-needed breakthrough by cleaning up Mayers, who scored 22 off 17 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Faheem then inflicted two more blows to the United’s batting expedition as he removed Colin Munro (nine) and stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha (zero) in his first over.

United suffered another massive blow when set batter Sahibzada Farhan fell victim to Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel.

Farhan scored a 24-ball 39, laced with two fours and four sixes.

With United reeling at 77/4 in 9.5 overs, Mohammad Nawaz and Andries Gous attempted to anchor the innings but could only put together 14 runs as Faheem made a twin strike again, dismissing the wicketkeeper batter and Muhammad Shahzad.

The back-to-back blows had further reduced the United to 91/6 in 13 overs.

Following the slump, Haider Ali joined Mohammad Nawaz in the middle and together they raised a valiant 39-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Nawaz was the core aggressor of the stand, while Haider played a supportive role with his eight-ball 10 until falling victim to Khurram Shahzad in the 18th over.

The left-handed batter, on the other hand, fell victim to Kyle Jamieson in the final over after top-scoring for the United with a 34-ball 49, comprised of one four and five sixes.

He was also involved in a crucial 26-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Jason Holder, who made

Faheem Ashraf was the standout bowler for the Gladiators, taking four wickets for just 25 runs in his three overs. He was supported by Khurram, Abrar, Saud and Jamieson, who made one scalp apiece.