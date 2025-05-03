Kagiso Rabada reveals reason behind leaving IPL 2025 midway

Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada (right) celebrates dismissing Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh during the IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25, 2025. — IPL

KARACHI: South Africa’s ace pacer Kagiso Rabada on Saturday, acknowledged failing a drug test, which led to his sudden exit from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Rabada, second in the ICC Men’s Test bowling rankings, had returned to South Africa, citing ‘important personal reason’ after representing Gujarat Titans in only two matches.

The Titans had confirmed the departure of the right-arm pacer but did not provide any update on his return.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the South African pacer revealed that his premature exit from the cash-rich league was due to returning an adverse analytical finding for a recreational substance.

Kagiso Rabada, in a statement, issued an apology for failing the drug test besides expressing profound regret.

Although the 29-year-old vowed to make a quick return to the sport, his availability for the World Test Championship (WTC) remains uncertain due to the failed drug test.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down," he said in a statement released by the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), the country's players' union.

"I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.

"I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing.

"I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.

"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft."