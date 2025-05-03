Ronnie O'Sullivan backs Zhao Xintong to win World Snooker Championship

China's Zhao Xintong (Right) celebrates winning his semi-final match against England's Ronnie O'Sullivan at The Crucible Theatre on May 2, 2025. — Reuters

CRUCIBLE: Seven-time Ronnie O'Sullivan on Saturday, backed 2021 UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong to become the first Chinese player to claim the prestigious World Snooker Championship title.

In a stunning semi-final showdown, Zhao defeated O'Sullivan with a commanding 17-7 victory, wrapping up the match with a session to spare.

His performance at the Crucible not only stunned fans and analysts but has also solidified his place in snooker history.

Zhao’s path to the final has been nothing short of extraordinary, particularly considering the challenges he has faced following his 20-month suspension for a betting scandal.

He has defeated a series of top contenders, including Jak Jones, Lei Peifan, Chris Wakelin and most notably, O'Sullivan, who he dispatched with a series of spectacular performances.

His victory over O'Sullivan was particularly remarkable. After a dominant morning session in which Zhao won all eight frames, he established a 12-4 lead before clinching the match in the evening session.

The victory over his hero, O'Sullivan, was a poignant moment for the 26-year-old, as it demonstrated his immense talent and potential.

O'Sullivan, who has long been a fan of Zhao’s game, was full of praise for the Chinese star, hailing his ability to go all the way to the final.

"I think it would be amazing. I think if he did win he would be a megastar," said O'Sullivan.

"He's still very big in China as it is. But if he becomes world champion it would just be amazing for snooker and for his life as well.

"He can definitely get over the line. I think he'll have more of a test (in the final). That will be a proper test for him.

"He played great. You have to give credit where it's due."

Zhao’s achievement is a significant milestone for Chinese snooker, with Ding Junhui being the only other player from the country to reach the World Championship final.