Detroit Tigers dominate Los Angeles Angels for convincing win

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the 1st inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on May 2, 2025. — Reuters

CALIFORNIA: The Detroit Tigers humbled the Los Angeles Angels with a commanding 9-1 victory here at Angel Stadium on Friday.

The Tigers have improved their records to 21-12, while the Angels fell to 12-19.

Tarik Skubal was the standout performer for the Tigers, throwing eight innings of one-run baseball, allowing just four hits while striking out five.

Chase Lee, Tyler Holton and Tyler Owens made a three-man bullpen to seal the win.

Tigers' bats were red-hot throughout the night, as all but one of their starters managed at least a hit. Javier Báez was the ace, going two for four with a home run and two Runs Batted In (RBIs).

Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson each contributed two hits and one RBI, and Colt Keith contributed two.

After the match, manager A.J. Hinch hailed Greene as one of the best players on the team, particularly praising his contributions in the middle of the batting order.

“He’s made an All-Star team. He’s been a featured player on our team,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

“He’s been in the middle of the order. He gets all the toughest matchups. And he asks for more. You want guys to be rewarded whenever they work as hard as they do. Tonight was a huge night for him.”

Despite managing a solo run early in the game, the Angels failed to generate any consistent offence. The Tigers took full control with a four-run fifth inning and never looked back.

The game showcased the Tigers’ depth and balance, both on the mound and at the plate, as they aim to maintain momentum in the coming series.