PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators win toss, elect to bowl first against Islamabad United

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel (left) flips the coin as Islamabad United's Salman Ali Agha (right) looks on at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and chose to field first against defending champions Islamabad United in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

PLAYING XIs



Quetta Gladiators make two changes to their lineup, while United five, including the absence of their regular captain Shadab Khan due to an injury.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad and Finn Allen.



Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha (c), Andries Gous (wk), Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah and Salman Irshad.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

United and Gladiators have come face to face 19 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016 with the former boasting a bleak dominance with 10 victories, compared to 2019 champions’ nine triumphs.

Matches: 19

Islamabad United: 10

Quetta Gladiators: 9

FORM GUIDE

The two teams enter the match with contrasting momentums in their favour as United, who won five consecutive matches, are now on a two-match losing streak and will be aiming to get back on winning track to consolidate their stay at the top of the PSL 10 standings.

Gladiators, on the other hand, after a dismal start to their campaign, won three matches in a row to make a massive stride in the points table, while another victory in the upcoming clash will lift them to the summit by replacing the United.

Quetta Gladiators: NR, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

Islamabad United: L, L, W, W, W