Karachi to host National Women’s T20 tournament from May 7

An undated picture of captains posing with the National Women's T20 tournament 2023 trophy. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of the National Women’s T20 tournament, slated to run from May 7 to 24 across two venues in Karachi – National Bank Stadium and HPC Oval Ground.

The upcoming tournament will feature five teams – Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, Stars, and Strikers, competing in a double-league format as a total of 22 matches are set to be played in 18 days.

The top-placed side in the standings at the conclusion of the league stage will qualify directly for the final, while the second and third teams on the points table will lock horns in a Qualifier to vie for the place in the final, scheduled to be played at the National Bank Stadium on May 24.

This graphical image shows the schedule of the National Women's T20 tournament 2025. — PCB

A total of 80 cricketers are set to participate in the National Women’s T20 tournament, the prize pool for which is set at over PKR three million.

The winning team will receive PKR 1.5 million, while the runners-up will bag PKR one million.

The squads of all five participating teams currently feature 19 players, with the number set to be trimmed down to 16 after the four-day pre-tournament camp, which will get underway on May 3 in Karachi.

This image shows the squads of the five participating teams of the National Women's T20 tournament 2025. — PCB

Five members of Pakistan’s triumphant squad at the recently concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025 will lead their respective sides.

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana will lead Conquerors, while top-order batters Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin have been the captains of Invincibles and Stars respectively.

On the other hand, Gull Feroza has been handed the leadership of Strikers, while Rameen Shamim will lead Challengers.