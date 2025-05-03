Sikandar Raza returns as Zimbabwe announce squad for historic England Test

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza plays a shot during the second day of the second Test against Afghanistan in Bulawayo on January 3, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket on Saturday, announced a 15-member squad for the one-off Test against England, scheduled to commence on May 22 at Trent Bridge.

The solitary fixture holds significant importance as it marks Zimbabwe’s first Test in England since 2003.

The Chevrons recently featured in a two-match away Test series against Bangladesh, which ended in a 1-1 draw as the hosts hit back after suffering a three-wicket defeat in the opening fixture.

Zimbabwe made three changes to their Test squad which toured Bangladesh, with star all-rounder Sikandar Raza replacing Johnathan Campbell.

Besides Raza, Clive Madande also made his return to the squad after recovering from an injury and subsequently replaced Nyasha Mayavo as the backup wicketkeeper.

Vincent Masekesa, who took a five-wicket haul in his debut Test against Bangladesh was the other notable absentee as Zimbabwe opted for pacer Newman Nyamhuri, considering the seam-friendly conditions in England.

Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons expressed confidence in his team’s ability to compete against a top-quality side like England and emphasized that his men should embrace and enjoy the upcoming challenge.

“In terms of performance, I expect us to play to a standard that can compete with one of the best teams in the world," said Sammons.

“I really want to see the guys walking out there believing that they belong, embracing and enjoying the moment.”

Zimbabwe squad for England Test: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch and Sean Williams.